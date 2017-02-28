Vermont mulls forcing president hopefuls to share tax info

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is joining many states considering laws that would force presidential candidates to disclose their income tax returns.

Some lawmakers in the Vermont Senate are worried about possible costly legal challenges should the bill pass. Advocates say the measure would provide much-needed transparency.

The proposal would force presidential candidates to file their tax returns to the secretary of state's office to get a spot on the ballot. The new rule would cover the primary and general elections, but it would not apply to write-in candidates.

More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia are considering similar measures after President Donald Trump was elected. Trump is the first major candidate in recent history to not voluntarily release his tax returns.

