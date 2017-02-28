Vt. Mardi Gras celebration benefits children with life-threatening conditions

There was a Mardi Gras celebration with a strong purpose Tuesday night. It was a benefit for the Tom Sustic Foundation at the Vermont Hotel.

Tom died at 16 from leukemia. His parents created the foundation over 15 years ago. The organization financially supports families in Vermont with children who have life-threatening conditions.

"It gives us great joy and reward to be able to help other people in his name. We think of it as a gift to us to be able to remember him in a way that's really positive," said Mark Sustic, Tom's father.

"He was an amazing kid. He was compassionate. Like his parents, he looked at others," said Dr. Alan Homans, UVM Medical Center.

Over 75 people were at the event. People remembered Tom as they danced to Live Zydeco and Cajun music.