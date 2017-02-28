Quantcast

H.S. Playdowns for Tuesday, Feb. 28th

High score playoff scores for Tuesday, February 28th

Boys Basketball

Division I

#16 Middlebury 41
#1 Champlain Valley 80 

#9 BFA-St. Albans 51
#8 St. Johnsbury 64 

#13 Burr and Burton 54
#4 Missisquoi 61

#12 Colchester 27
#5 Rice 57

#15 Essex 38
#2 Rutland 66

#10 South Burlington 48 
#7 Mount Mansfield 57 (OT)

#14 Mount Anthony 59
#3 Burlington 75

Division II

#13 Woodstock 36
#4 U-32 62

#12 Montpelier 48
#5 Mount St. Joseph 76

#15 Mount Abraham 48
#2 Enosburg 70

#10 Bellows Falls 46
#7 Harwood 68

#14 Lamoille 36
#3 Lyndon 44

Division III

#12 Thetford 67
#5 Lake Region 74 (OT)

#9 Green Mt. 47
#8 Peoples 51

Division IV

#9 Sharon 59
#8 West Rutland 45

#12 Richford 57
#5 Craftsbury 52 (OT)

#14 Black River 36
#3 Arlington 73

Girls Hockey

Division II

#9 North Country-Lyndon 3
#8 Hartford 4 (OT)

