2 LGBT group board members resign over gay bar name

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Two board members have resigned from a Burlington center dedicated to LGBT issues citing its delay in taking a stance on the name of a new Winooski gay bar.

Oak45 is scheduled to reopen next week as Mister Sister.

Owner Craig McGaughan says he sees the term as inclusive, but some say it's a slur historically used to disparage transgender women.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Pride Center of Vermont board said it needed more information to take a position. The group, which serves the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, scheduled a town hall meeting for Thursday.

Board members Timber Adamson and Bailey Cummings resigned, saying they won't be part of an organization that won't take a stance on issues that affect the people it serves.

