Quantcast

2 LGBT group board members resign over gay bar name - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

2 LGBT group board members resign over gay bar name

Posted: Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Two board members have resigned from a Burlington center dedicated to LGBT issues citing its delay in taking a stance on the name of a new Winooski gay bar.

Oak45 is scheduled to reopen next week as Mister Sister.

Owner Craig McGaughan says he sees the term as inclusive, but some say it's a slur historically used to disparage transgender women.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Pride Center of Vermont board said it needed more information to take a position. The group, which serves the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, scheduled a town hall meeting for Thursday.

Board members Timber Adamson and Bailey Cummings resigned, saying they won't be part of an organization that won't take a stance on issues that affect the people it serves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Name of new gay bar stirs controversy

Winooski's Oak 45 to reopen as new gay bar

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.