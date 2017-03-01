Senators want more protection for older workers

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine Sen. Susan Collins is among a group of senators that wants older workers to have more options in battling discrimination at work.

Collins, a Republican, is helping introduce the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act. The senators say the proposal would give older workers the ability to take legal action if age discrimination affects their professional opportunities.

Collins is the chair of the Senate Aging Committee. She says the proposal is about ensuring that more senior workers are able to fully participate in the workplace.

Collins is introducing the proposal along with Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

