NH Association for the Blind renamed Future In Sight

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An organization that helps New Hampshire residents who are blind or visually impaired live independent lives is getting a new name.

The New Hampshire Association For the Blind is now called Future In Sight. David Morgan, president of the Concord-based nonprofit, says the new name better represents how the organization has grown and adapted to changing needs in demographics since its founding in 1912.

The organization helped more than 1,000 people last year with things like technology, transportation, occupational support and recreational activities, but officials say the need for its services is far greater. More than 30,000 people in New Hampshire have visual impairments, including children and babies in rural areas that haven't been served. Officials also note that the over age 65 population is expected to double in size in the next decade.

