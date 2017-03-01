Sununu seeks plans to address ice dams after vehicles flooded

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking plans to address short- and long-term issues related to ice dams after flooding left dozens of vehicles submerged in several feet of water at Plymouth State University.

Students were told Sunday morning they had to move their cars from a campus parking lot.

A blockade of ice in the Pemigewasset River prevented water from flowing freely and caused severe flooding. More than 200 vehicles were towed, but at least 50 became submerged in water up to their windows.

Sununu, a Republican, asked state officials Tuesday to create a list of solutions to minimize the impact of ice dams and report back within the next 45 days.

Ideas include installing cameras and ice motion detectors upstream, addressing infrastructure problems and better communicating flood risk areas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Story:

Students' cars flooded at NH college parking lot