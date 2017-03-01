Charges against paraeducator prompt emergency meeting

Parents in Highgate are reacting to allegations that a child predator worked in the community's elementary school. Wednesday night, school administrators held a meeting to help faculty and parents find the best way to talk to children about the allegations against Josie Spears, 33, of Highgate. It was a private meeting with mental health professionals, so WCAX News was not able to go inside, but we spoke with parents attending the meeting, who say they're very concerned.

"You don't expect anything like this to happen," dad Matthew Chevalier said.

A paraeducator at Highgate Elementary School is facing a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct. Spears is accused of sending nude photos of herself to a 10-year-old student. Now, many Highgate parents are mortified.

"I'm really upset about it and it bothers me," mom Peggy Morris said.

Reporter Priscilla Liguori: Are you concerned for your son's safety?

Peggy Morris: Yes, because he's 11. We don't know who she's had contact with.

Prosecutors say the 10-year-old's mother found the photos on the boy's Instagram account. Court documents show Spears sent the boy messages saying she loved him and would hug him at school.

"I just want some answers," Morris said.

We tried to get those answers.

Priscilla Liguori: Have there been other complaints or reports about Josie Spears?

Winton Goodrich, Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union superintendent: No.

Priscilla Liguori: Has she ever received disciplinary action at this school before?

Winton Goodrich: No.

Priscilla Liguori: Do we know if there's any other victims?

Winton Goodrich: We believe there are not. Again, it's hard to know. We're still working on the investigation.

The superintendent says Spears went through and passed the same screening process as other employees. He says the district is following all laws for hiring and does not plan to change its process.

Chevalier's daughter goes to Highgate. He says deciding what and how to tell her about the allegations was tricky.

"I haven't really mentioned any of the, you know, photo-type of stuff but we just, you know, inappropriate things that took place, simple words that she knows that lets her know that it's serious but not the details because she doesn't need to know that, 10 years old? Neither does this kid," said Chevalier.

We're also learning that Spears resigned from her position at the school. The superintendent says Highgate will offer support services for students and faculty over the next couple of days.

