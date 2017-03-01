Quantcast

Police ID driver in fatal Barre pedestrian crash

BARRE, Vt. -

An update to a crash we've been reporting on all week. We now know who was behind the wheel in that deadly Barre gas station crash that killed a pedestrian.

WCAX News has confirmed Jon Stone, 28, of Barre, was driving when his car allegedly jumped the curb Friday, killing Brian Harris, 58, of Barre, near the Fast Stop on North Main Street.

Police refused to ID the driver for days. Now, the chief tells us Stone says his car mat stuck to his gas pedal causing the crash.

The state's attorney is still reviewing the case for possible criminal charges.

Stone has not been arrested.

