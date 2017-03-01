South Royalton woman sentenced in double-shooting

"I think justice has been served," Joshua Hill said. "It's been a long, long journey."

It was a journey that started in 2011 when Joshua Hill's dad, Scott, was killed by Emily Perkins. Prosecutors said it was an "execution-style shooting" after a drug deal that went bad.

"I couldn't speak. I couldn't speak at all. I couldn't walk," Emma Jozefiak said.

A jury found Perkins also shot Jozefiak, 19, in the head and left her for dead. Jozefiak miraculously survived but lost memory of the shooting.

"Every single day is a struggle for me," Jozefiak said.

The South Royalton woman convicted of pulling the trigger learned Wednesday she would be sentenced to a minimum of 26 years in prison on charges including voluntary manslaughter and attempted second-degree murder.

"We think that the judge accurately balanced all the sentencing factors at issue," Windsor County State's Attorney David Cahill said.

But the shootings were unlike Perkins' true character, according to presentence testimony, including from her mother, Peggy Ainsworth.

"Emily can't even kill a spider," Ainsworth said.

Perkins' family said she struggled with mental health and addiction around the time of the shootings.

Her story of what happened changed throughout the trial last year, at one point putting blame for the killings on her late husband who died of cancer. But Wednesday, she apologized to victims and their families.

"If I could bring back your father and bring the damages to Emma and still take this sentence, I would," Perkins told them.

The families' first taste of justice came when Perkins was arrested in early 2014. They've waited for this day since.

Perkins entered guilty pleas to other charges of selling narcotics, burglary and violating her conditions of release. She appeared to show some emotion before learning her fate from the judge.

"If it gives you comfort to know I will bear this grief my whole life, be comforted," Perkins said.

But the surviving shooting victim says nothing can bring back parts of her mental and physical health taken by Perkins.

Jozefiak said, "I don't think there will ever be good enough justice for everything that has happened."

