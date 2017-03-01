Will a Burlington murder suspect finally stand trial?

Today, Kathleen Smith should be blowing out 57 candles. But it's a birthday this Burlington mom, avid gardener and artist will never get to celebrate.

Jose Pazos is accused of breaking into Smith's Park Street home back in 2010, savagely tying her up and slitting her throat with a hunting knife.

For the first time since her gruesome murder, Smith's family is opening up to WCAX News. Her sister Joanne Kortendick lives in Colorado. She spoke to us on the phone.

"The actual event was just the most horrific thing that has ever occurred in any of our lives," Kortendick said. "It's gotten a little easier to walk through the world without her but it's still so painful every day not having her with us."

Pazos was a drifter. He knew Smith for years before police say he killed her. The motive? An alleged grudge. Court papers show Smith sided with her friend, the mother of Pazos' child, in a custody dispute.

The murder case started in criminal court. Soon, Pazos was ordered to the state psychiatric hospital. Smith's sister tells us once he entered the mental health system, much of what was happening with the alleged killer was kept secret.

Reporter Jennifer Costa: Is there any doubt in your mind who killed your sister?

Joanne Kortendick: No, no doubt at all.

Pazos pleaded not guilty and has never been tried for murder. He's been able to delay the case for years, firing multiple lawyers, even wanting to represent himself, which called his competency into question over and over. This summer, a psychiatrist for the state said Pazos is finally mentally capable of being tried for Smith's murder.

"I don't think there is a way for us to have justice for Kathleen," Kortendick said. "I would like to put this part of the process behind us and have a trial on the merits and have this person be accountable for the actions that he took in killing my sister."

The family could get that chance March 13. That's when dueling psychiatrists will debate Pazos' competency. Ultimately, it will be the judge's call. Even if the case goes to trial, prosecutors would have to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.

