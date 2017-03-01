Quantcast

Boost for outdoor recreation in 3 Vt. communities

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Three communities are getting big money to boost outdoor recreation.

Burlington is one of them. The city is getting $275,000 from the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. That money will go toward paying off the debt on 12 acres of land on North Avenue next to the bike path and waterfront that the city bought for $2 million last year.

Jesse Bridges, the director of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, calls it a key connection point.

"This property has an informal trail that has existed since the 1930s that connects the Old North End, which is the most densely populated part of the city to the waterfront, and our acres and miles of park land and trails," Bridges said.

Bridges says the trail will be updated to a more formal connection to the bike path. They will start looking at how to do that this spring.

The other two communities that got money are Lincoln, which got $100,000 to improve the Potato Hill Park Playground and the Mad River Recreation District, which got $225,000 toward buying play fields at Mad River Park in Waitsfield.

