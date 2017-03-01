Melted ice jam creates new safety hazards in northern NY

An ice jam that clogged up the Chazy River this week has melted, bringing a new set of hazards to the waterway.

Clinton County Emergency officials thought they had one problem on their hands Monday as a major ice jam crowded the Great Chazy River in Coopersville. It could have caused flooding to nearby homes, but within two days, the frozen backup was gone. Officials say warmer temperatures likely helped.

"Probably risen the water level to the degree that it helped assist in moving the ice jam along. The wind certainly helps, and the flow of the river continually helps, as well," said Kelly Donoghue, Clinton County Office of Emergency Services assistant director.

But the path of destruction the ice left behind created an all new safety hazard. With the combination of the ice melting and strong winds blowing, debris has been scattered all along the shores of the river and a lot of it is now making its way into Lake Champlain. Local marina owners lost many of their docks and supplies that got caught up in the ice.

"It's barrels. It's docks, but there's more river debris than anything. There's more trees and stumps and that kind of stuff which is going to cause the bigger problem. The barrels and the pieces of wood can be picked up, but the trees and the stumps settling in the channel is going to cause a huge problem in the summer," said Jon Matton, Riverside Marina & Yacht Shop.

Emergency services officials say it's the responsibility of the marinas to clean up debris that came from their businesses. Matton and his business partner were out on Wednesday to gather some lost docks.

"They were kind of on the ice in the water. We tied a rope to them and now that it's broke up enough, we were able to drag them in and I'm going to just stack them up and bring them up back up to the shop," said Matton.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says they've examined the debris and did not find any hazardous materials. They released a statement saying: "The DEC is determining the source of debris and options for debris removal. Currently, there's not an emergency, so the removal is not recommended for safety reasons."

Officials warn anyone who plans to retrieve lost materials from the water to do so with caution.

"I think at this point in time we're just going to monitor and absolutely make sure no one gets themselves into a point at which they could become hurt just trying to retrieve material goods. Actually human life is more important than the material goods," said Donoghue.

Officials say that trees, branches or other wood debris will not be removed unless they plug up a waterway or cause a navigational hazard.