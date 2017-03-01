Quantcast

Police investigate break-in at Dakin Farms

FERRISBURGH, Vt. -

Police are investigating a break-in at Dakin Farms.

It was all caught on surveillance video at the Ferrisburgh location. Vermont State Police say it happened early in the morning on Feb. 17. You can see someone force their way through the front door, check the empty cash registers and then leave.

Police say no one else was in the store at the time. If you know who the person in the video is, call Vermont State Police.

