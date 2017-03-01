St. Amour, Brown receive NESCAC awards

Middlebury College men's basketball player Matt St. Amour (Swanton, Vt.) has been the NESCAC Player of the Year as well as a First-Team All-NESCAC selection for the second-straight season. Classmate Jake Brown (Hawley, Pa.) earned a spot on the second-team, while head coach Jeff Brown was named the conference's Coach of the Year. St. Amour is the third Middlebury player to be recognized as the NESCAC Player of the Year, joining Ben Rudin (2009) and Ryan Sharry (2012). The group has earned a record of 24-3 this season and will host an NCAA Regional in Pepin Gym on March 3-4.

St. Amour, a Second-Team All-Region selection a season ago, leads the conference in scoring and ranks 25th in Division III with 22.0 points per game. He also paces the league and ranks third in the country in three-point field goals (103) and three-pointers per game (3.81). His 103 three-pointers are the most in Middlebury single-season history. During Middlebury's current 11-game winning streak, St. Amour is averaging 24.2 points per game, including a career-high 34-point output in the NESCAC Quarterfinal victory over Bates. He has knocked down 53.9 percent (90-167) of his shots from the floor and 45.8 percent (44-96) from three-point range in that span.

The four-year starting guard has ascended through Middlebury's career scoring ranks this season. He has climbed 14 spots on the career list, currently sitting third with 1,617 points. Earlier this season, he became the first player in the program's history to eclipse the 500-point barrier twice in a single season. The senior has 593 points this winter, the second-best single-season total behind John Humphrey '88, who scored 621 during the 1987-88 season. Earlier this week, he was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American Third Team.

Brown runs the NESCAC's top offense, which averages 87.4 points/game this season. He leads the league with 6.2 assists per game and is tied for sixth with 1.4 steals per contest. The senior guard is second on the team in scoring with 12.2 ppg.

Brown scored a career-high 31 points earlier this season in a January 24 victory over Lyndon State. He has dished out seven or more assists 13 times in 2016-17, while picking up two or more steals on 11 occasions. Brown handed out a season-high 12 assists in a January 17 victory over Green Mountain, owning a career-high of 14. On December 9, he netted 22 points on 9-13 shooting, while dishing out nine helpers in a victory over Skidmore.

Brown is currently second in program history with 524 assists, 29 behind the school's all-time leader, Jake Wolfin '13 (553). His 154 career steals place him fifth in school history. Brown's 154 assists so far this winter are the fourth most in a season at Middlebury, with Brown owning spots five and six on the single-season list.

Coach Brown was selected NESCAC Coach of the Year by his peers for the second-straight year and fifth time in his 20-year tenure. The Panthers started the season with an 11-1 mark, dropped just two conference games during the regular season and are currently riding an 11-game winning streak. Middlebury earned the #2 seed in the NESCAC Championship and went on to win its second-straight NESCAC title to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with a 24-3 overall mark. Brown previously earned the honor in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Courtesy: Middlebury Athletics