Police: Rutland couple face child abuse charges

Police say a Rutland infant was abused. WCAX News learned the alleged abuse started when the little boy was just weeks old.

According to police, the 8-month-old boy is in foster care and is doing OK, but police say he suffered some serious injuries at the hands of his mother's boyfriend.

The mother, Amanda Bartlett, 26, and her boyfriend, Corey Yantz, 22, are now facing charges.

Court documents show the child's baby sitter called the Vermont Department for Children and Families multiple times in June and July of 2016 after noticing bruises on the child's face and body. She also reported finding a needle in his diaper bag.

A medical examination at the hospital found the boy had suffered two broken ribs and two broken legs. Further examination showed the boy also suffered serious head trauma from being violently shaken.

Yantz and Bartlett were arrested and arraigned Feb. 9.

So what took so long for the couple to be put in custody? We asked the case's lead investigator.

"There was four people involved, actually turned out to be six. We had to rule out all of those other people to make sure that they didn't injure the child," said Chief Det. Ed Dumas of the Rutland Unit for Special Investigations.

Both Yantz and Bartlett will be in court at a later date. They both face felony abandonment charges and Yantz faces an additional assault charge. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Related Story:

27 arrested in Rutland drug sweep