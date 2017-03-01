Judge hears requests in domestic abuse, murder convictions

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont judge has heard post-conviction relief requests from a man charged in the 2010 killing of a 78-year-old grandmother and a man convicted of killing a St. Johnsbury teacher in 2012.

Keith Baird and Allen Prue filed requests for relief from prison this year, claiming they had ineffective counsel.

Baird remains in prison while awaiting trial in connection with the kidnapping and killing of Pat O'Hagan in Sheffield. He filed the petition on unrelated domestic abuse convictions.

The Caledonian Record reports a judge on Tuesday scheduled Prue's case for a status conference in 180 days and Baird's in 60 days.

Prue is serving a life sentence in the kidnapping and killing of Melissa Jenkins.

