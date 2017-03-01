Quantcast

Vt. man charged with selling cocaine

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

An Essex man was in court Wednesday charged with selling cocaine.

Prosecutors say Maurice Kelly, 33, sold the drugs last month and police were tipped off by an informant. They say a search of his home turned up drugs. They say Kelly also has a warrant out in his home state of Georgia.

He was held on $50,000 and will be extradited.

