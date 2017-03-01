What's going on at the YMCA?

The YMCA is changing. We told you last month about plans to close the Y's gym in Winooski. The organization is also selling its current building in Burlington and building a new facility down the street. But some of those changes are being met with resistance.

Seven Days Staff Writer Molly Walsh looked into the story. She appeared on "The :30" to tell us what she found. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Walsh's article in Seven Days.