What's going on at the YMCA?

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The YMCA is changing. We told you last month about plans to close the Y's gym in Winooski. The organization is also selling its current building in Burlington and building a new facility down the street. But some of those changes are being met with resistance.

Seven Days Staff Writer Molly Walsh looked into the story. She appeared on "The :30" to tell us what she found. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Walsh's article in Seven Days.

