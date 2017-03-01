Is Trump distracting lawmakers from Vt. issues?

Vermont's new governor is spending a lot of his time talking about the country's new president, Donald Trump. But as on the campaign trail, where Gov. Phil Scott distanced himself from his Republican counterpart atop the ballot, the topic won't go away.

"And we're not talking as much about the issues that, I think, are facing Vermont," said Scott, R-Vermont.

He says the issues that should be drawing everyone together, or at least their attention here in Vermont, are the demographic challenge, helping working families and reforming the education system. The governor says there's plenty of reason to discuss Trump given his policy proposals carry huge potential impacts on funding and social issues, but the other conversations need to continue.

"We can do both at the same time, but we have to keep reminding ourselves about keeping our focus," Scott said.

Trump can dominate Scott's conversations with constituents, the media, and-- especially on Scott's recent trip to Canada-- his first official visit. The governor mostly fielded questions on NAFTA, the border and what he thinks the president will do.

The Vermont House will have only a few holdouts when it joins the Senate and governor in support of a bill pre-emptively pushing back on federal overreach.

All that chat isn't contained to state government. The mayor of Vermont's biggest city says the federal government matters even in handling local matters.

"And we have concern. At the same time, we're getting the people's business done," said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Spokespeople for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns say Trump isn't driving as much of the local conversation, though just as much rides on possible changes to health care, infrastructure investments and clean water efforts.

The small town of Plainfield is an exception. Residents will weigh in on becoming a sanctuary town this Town Meeting Day after petitioners gathered enough signatures to get it on the agenda. The debate dominated much of the last two board meetings and may change how the town votes this year.

"There are people concerned enough about the rancor around this issue that they would prefer we adopt using paper ballots," said Bram Towbin, the chair of the select board.

Plainfield will hold a meeting Thursday night to discuss how it will proceed with that vote coming in less than a week.

A few other towns in the area will also consider sanctuary status on Town Meeting Day.