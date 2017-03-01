H.S. Playdowns for Wednesday, Mar. 1st

Quantcast

H.S. Playdowns for Wednesday, March 1

Boys Basketball

Division I

#11 Spaulding 42
#6 Brattleboro 43 

Division II

#16 Vergennes 49
#1 Mill River  65

#9 Milton 50 
#8 Otter Valley 58

#11 Hartford 49
#6 Fair Haven 60

Division III

#13 Poultney 36
#4 Windsor 60

#15 Leland & Gray 24
#2 Hazen 80

#10 Oxbow 40
#7 BFA-Fairfax 44

#14 Randolph 42
#3 Twin Valley 47

#11 Winooski 54 
#6 Rivendell 42

Division IV

#16 Chelsea 34
#1 Twinfield 98

#13 Rochester 35
#4 Danville 72 

#15 Mid-Vermont Christian 23 
#2 Proctor 65

#10 Long Trail 61
#7 Westerville Baptist 44

#11 Cabot 37
#6 South Royalton 52

Boys Hockey

Division I

#9 Rice 1
#8 Stowe 2

#12 Colchester 0
#5 South Burlington 4 

#10 Rutland 3
#7 U-32 7 

#11 Woodstock 2
#6 Middlebury 5

Division II

#9 St. Johnsbury 3
#8 Lyndon 9

#12 Northfield 2
#5 Milton 7

#10 Brattleboro 2
#7 Missisquoi 5

#11 Burlington 1
#6 Mount Mansfield 3

Girls Hockey

Division I

#9 South Burlington 1
#8 Northfield 3

