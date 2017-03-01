H.S. Playdowns for Wednesday, Mar. 1st

H.S. Playdowns for Wednesday, March 1
Boys Basketball
Division I
#11 Spaulding 42
#6 Brattleboro 43
Division II
#16 Vergennes 49
#1 Mill River 65
#9 Milton 50
#8 Otter Valley 58
#11 Hartford 49
#6 Fair Haven 60
Division III
#13 Poultney 36
#4 Windsor 60
#15 Leland & Gray 24
#2 Hazen 80
#10 Oxbow 40
#7 BFA-Fairfax 44
#14 Randolph 42
#3 Twin Valley 47
#11 Winooski 54
#6 Rivendell 42
Division IV
#16 Chelsea 34
#1 Twinfield 98
#13 Rochester 35
#4 Danville 72
#15 Mid-Vermont Christian 23
#2 Proctor 65
#10 Long Trail 61
#7 Westerville Baptist 44
#11 Cabot 37
#6 South Royalton 52
Boys Hockey
Division I
#9 Rice 1
#8 Stowe 2
#12 Colchester 0
#5 South Burlington 4
#10 Rutland 3
#7 U-32 7
#11 Woodstock 2
#6 Middlebury 5
Division II
#9 St. Johnsbury 3
#8 Lyndon 9
#12 Northfield 2
#5 Milton 7
#10 Brattleboro 2
#7 Missisquoi 5
#11 Burlington 1
#6 Mount Mansfield 3
Girls Hockey
Division I
#9 South Burlington 1
#8 Northfield 3
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.