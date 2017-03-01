Rutland mayoral candidates take stage in final debate

Candidates for Rutland mayor took center stage in the College of St. Joseph auditorium Wednesday night for the final debate before elections.

Three of the men debating are trying to unseat Christopher Louras, who has been the city's mayor for 10 years. Wednesday's debate focused on economic development.

All the men agreed that the city, with its aging population, needs more workers and businesses. Moderator Rich Clark of Castleton University asked each candidate what business they hope to attract to the city.

"I think we got to focus on high-tech intercommunicating-type environments because I think the tech is the way to allow us to grow without having to have a huge infrastructure to support it," said Kam Johnson.

"The farm-to-place initiatives, getting restaurants and other entities that could come of the agriculture industry is an area that we need to focus," said Michael Coppinger.

"I don't think we can discriminate. I think we need to look far and wide, set up our recruitment in the marketing program. The type of businesses are wide-open," said David Allaire.

"Locally owned, family entrepreneur shops because all studies tell us that's where growth is in business in any community especially in Vermont," said Christopher Louras.

The election is March 7. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.