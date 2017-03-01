Hoopcats Rout Maine in Am East Quarterfinals

Top-seeded Vermont advanced to semifinal round of the America East Tournament for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons with an 86-41 win over eighth-seeded Maine in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday night.

Vermont extends the nation's longest active winning streak to 19 games and improves to 27-5 overall on the year. Maine closes the book on the 2016-17 season with a 7-25 overall mark.

The Catamounts dominated the game from the opening tip. UVM's energized defense held Maine to 32.0% (16-for-50) from the floor and 20.0% (3-for-15) from long distance. The green and gold won the battle on the glass (38-28), points in the paint (60-16), bench points (39-3), and turnovers (16-7).

Anthony Lamb set a UVM postseason record by making 10 consecutive field goals in the victory and his 10-for-10 night is the second-most consecutive field goals all-time in a single game. The freshman welcomed postseason play in style with a game-high 23 points, five rebounds, and a pair of blocks. Dre Wills followed with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and four assists. Darren Payen was the second Catamount to have a perfect shooting performance with 12 points after sinking all five attempts from the floor. Trae Bell-Haynes rounded out four Vermont players in double figures with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and the junior recorded three steals.

Andrew Fleming led the Black Bears with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Austin Howard contributed nine points and Vincent Eze added seven points for Maine.

Vermont's offense was in rhythm from the get-go as the Cats started the game on a 21-6 run. With six minutes remaining in the period, UVM held a 28-12 and proceeded to close out the half on a 17-4 run for a 45-16 advantage at the break.

The second half was more of the same for the Catamounts. The green and gold shot 54.5% (18-of-33) in the final period and tacked on 41 more points.

Vermont will host No. 4 seed New Hampshire on Monday (March 6) in the semifinal round of the America East Tournament at 7 p.m.

Courtesy: UVM Sports Information