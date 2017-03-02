Quantcast

H.S. snowboarding championships

LUDLOW, Vt. -

Here are the final results from the two-day high school snowboarding state championships from Okemo Mountain:

Overall State Champions 

Boys:  Team- BFA   Individual- Evan Bloch (Woodstock)
Girl: Team- BBA   Individual- Alayna Chun (BFA)

Boys Results

Halfpipe

Evan Bloch - Woodstock
River Willman - Rutland
Alex Warner - Springfield
Ryan Sihler - Rutland
Logan Bijolle - BFA

Team- BFA 47 pts

Slope

Evan Bloch - Woodstock
Dylan Leavitt - Enosburg
Alex Warner - Springfield
River Willman - Rutland
Nick Blaney - Enosburg

Giant Slalom

Marcus Roberge - Rice
Logan Boyd - Twin Valley
Phillip Hampson - South Burlington
Alex Warner - Springfield
Cameron Slenker - Rutland

Team- Woodstock (47 pts) 

Girls Results

Pipe

Allie Nowicki - BBA
Katy Buckly - Black River
Molly Verespy -Green Mountain
Alayna Chun - BFA
Azura Booth- Gage -BBA

Team- Burr and Burton 31 pts & BFA 31 pts 

Slope

Allie Nowicki - BBA
Molly Verespy -Green Mountain
Alayna Chun - BFA
Delia Wright - North Country
Katy Buckly - Black River

Giant Slalom

Maxine Senft-Miller - Colchester
McKenna Spaulding - BFA
Delia Wright - North Country
Haley Noelle - BFA
Rose O'Brian - Woodstock

Team- BFA (31 pts) 

