H.S. snowboarding championships

Here are the final results from the two-day high school snowboarding state championships from Okemo Mountain:
Overall State Champions
Boys: Team- BFA Individual- Evan Bloch (Woodstock)
Girl: Team- BBA Individual- Alayna Chun (BFA)
Boys Results
Halfpipe
Evan Bloch - Woodstock
River Willman - Rutland
Alex Warner - Springfield
Ryan Sihler - Rutland
Logan Bijolle - BFA
Team- BFA 47 pts
Slope
Evan Bloch - Woodstock
Dylan Leavitt - Enosburg
Alex Warner - Springfield
River Willman - Rutland
Nick Blaney - Enosburg
Giant Slalom
Marcus Roberge - Rice
Logan Boyd - Twin Valley
Phillip Hampson - South Burlington
Alex Warner - Springfield
Cameron Slenker - Rutland
Team- Woodstock (47 pts)
Girls Results
Pipe
Allie Nowicki - BBA
Katy Buckly - Black River
Molly Verespy -Green Mountain
Alayna Chun - BFA
Azura Booth- Gage -BBA
Team- Burr and Burton 31 pts & BFA 31 pts
Slope
Allie Nowicki - BBA
Molly Verespy -Green Mountain
Alayna Chun - BFA
Delia Wright - North Country
Katy Buckly - Black River
Giant Slalom
Maxine Senft-Miller - Colchester
McKenna Spaulding - BFA
Delia Wright - North Country
Haley Noelle - BFA
Rose O'Brian - Woodstock
Team- BFA (31 pts)
