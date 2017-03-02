H.S. snowboarding championships

Here are the final results from the two-day high school snowboarding state championships from Okemo Mountain:

Overall State Champions

Boys: Team- BFA Individual- Evan Bloch (Woodstock)

Girl: Team- BBA Individual- Alayna Chun (BFA)

Boys Results

Halfpipe

Evan Bloch - Woodstock

River Willman - Rutland

Alex Warner - Springfield

Ryan Sihler - Rutland

Logan Bijolle - BFA

Team- BFA 47 pts

Slope

Evan Bloch - Woodstock

Dylan Leavitt - Enosburg

Alex Warner - Springfield

River Willman - Rutland

Nick Blaney - Enosburg

Giant Slalom

Marcus Roberge - Rice

Logan Boyd - Twin Valley

Phillip Hampson - South Burlington

Alex Warner - Springfield

Cameron Slenker - Rutland

Team- Woodstock (47 pts)

Girls Results

Pipe

Allie Nowicki - BBA

Katy Buckly - Black River

Molly Verespy -Green Mountain

Alayna Chun - BFA

Azura Booth- Gage -BBA

Team- Burr and Burton 31 pts & BFA 31 pts

Slope

Allie Nowicki - BBA

Molly Verespy -Green Mountain

Alayna Chun - BFA

Delia Wright - North Country

Katy Buckly - Black River

Giant Slalom

Maxine Senft-Miller - Colchester

McKenna Spaulding - BFA

Delia Wright - North Country

Haley Noelle - BFA

Rose O'Brian - Woodstock

Team- BFA (31 pts)