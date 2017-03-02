Public hearing March 14 on proposed sale of Vt. Yankee

VERNON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont this month is holding its first public meeting on the proposed sale of the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant.

Entergy Nuclear has submitted a request to sell the plant to demolition company NorthStar Group Services Inc.

The nuclear plant shut down in December 2014.

Vermont Public Radio reports NorthStar wants to buy the plant and its approximately $560 million decommissioning trust fund. The company plans to demolish the reactor and restore the site for other uses.

The hearing takes place March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School.

The state Department of Public Service will hold an informational session at the school an hour before the meeting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.