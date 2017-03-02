Cops: Man sent child porn to woman he met online

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Bennington man has been arrested after police say he sent child pornography to a woman and told her he wanted to have sex with her and the child.

Police say they were alerted last month that 39-year-old Derek Vince used an instant messaging app to send a photo of a nude child.

He told authorities the conversation was a fantasy and didn't plan to follow through.

Police say they later found dozens of images of child pornography on devices in his apartment, as well as several firearms, ammunition, knives, pepper spray, handcuffs, ropes and binoculars.

Vince pleaded not guilty to charges including possession of child pornography, promoting a recording of a sexual video of a child and attempting to incite or hire another person to commit a felony.

