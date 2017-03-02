Groups to urge lawmakers to OK Cuomo's $53M mega-trail plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Outdoor enthusiasts and activists from across New York have gathered in Albany to urge state lawmakers to back Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan for a 750-mile trail system.

The Democrat announced in January that his state budget proposal would include a plan to complete and connect two greenway trails crisscrossing the state from Manhattan to Canada and from Albany to Buffalo. The result would be a 750-mile paved biking and hiking route that Cuomo said could be marketed as a national tourist destination.

The Albany-based advocacy group Parks and Trails announced the lobbying effort Thursday with other supporters of the proposal, Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey and other state officials before meeting with legislators to push the plan's advantages.

Cuomo wants to spend $53 million on the proposal, which must be approved by the Legislature.

