New York kicks off women's suffrage centennial with website

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The state of New York is celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage with the launch of a website and events throughout the state.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday introduced the website to kick off Women's History Month.

The website provides information about upcoming events, profiles New York suffragists and explores historical sites that commemorate the passing of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. In March, the state capitol will feature special one-hour tours focused on exhibits and artifacts from the suffrage movement.

Cuomo says New York has been a leader in the movement since 1848 when it hosted the first-ever Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls.

