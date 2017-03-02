Snowshoe racer faces sex abuse charges

A competitive snowshoe racer from India faces sex abuse charges in Northern New York.

Police say Tanveer Hussain, 24, of Kashmir, India, sexually abused a young girl in Saranac Lake Monday. He's charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Police say the girl is under the age of 13. She and her parents reported the alleged abuse to police.

Hussain pleaded not guilty and was held on bail. His lawyer says because of the limited communication he's had with his client, he hasn't been able to properly evaluate the case.

Hussain was in Saranac Lake for the World Snowshoe Championships.