Vt. congressional delegation lashes out at Sessions

Vermont's U.S. congressional delegation is lashing out at U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the wake of revelations he twice met with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.

Sessions, a Republican and the nation's top law enforcement officer, did not disclose discussions he had with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at his Senate confirmation hearing before Congress in January.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy called on Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into ties between Russia and White House and "come clean about any contacts" he had with the Russians.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch both called on Sessions to resign. Sanders said Sessions should step down and a special prosecutor should be appointed. Welch said Sessions misled Congress and may have even committed perjury.