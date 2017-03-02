Strong winds knock out power to thousands

A man died after going unresponsive in the water near Poor Farm Rd. in Alburgh Friday afternoon.
A man died after going unresponsive in the water near Poor Farm Rd. in Alburgh Friday afternoon.
The Fisk Quarry Preserve offers a beautiful view, but a real treasure is right under your step.
The Fisk Quarry Preserve offers a beautiful view, but a real treasure is right under your step.
The light was left on, the sound was lowered and kids could move around during the movie.
The light was left on, the sound was lowered and kids could move around during the movie.
The Vermont Lake Monsters box office opens at 10 a.m. Saturday!
The Vermont Lake Monsters box office opens at 10 a.m. Saturday!
The story of the Dannemora Prison Break is headed for the silver screen again.
The story of the Dannemora Prison Break is headed for the silver screen again.
An elderly woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Lyndon Friday morning.
An elderly woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Lyndon Friday morning.
Vermont State Police have found a missing camper.
Vermont State Police have found a missing camper.
St. Albans police need your help identifying a burglar.
St. Albans police need your help identifying a burglar.