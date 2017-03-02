Quantcast

Strong winds knock out power to thousands

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Strong winds knocked out power to thousands of people in our region Thursday morning.

Green Mountain Power says gusts have topped 55 mph and their crews are out working to fix outages.

Southern counties have been hit the hardest hit, especially Windham and Bennington.

And the WCAX Weather team tells us frigid temperatures are also on the way.

