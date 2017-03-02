2 children injured in school bus incident

Two children were injured on their way home from school Tuesday when someone threw something at their school bus, breaking a window.

Vermont State Police say it happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Big Hollow Road near the Hillside Manor Trailer Park in Starksboro.

Police say someone threw a large marble-sized ball from a wooded area near the trailer park with enough force that it broke through a window on the bus, causing minor injuries to two kids.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.