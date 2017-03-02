Bill would help clear some criminal charges faster

Vermonters convicted of some nonviolent felonies would be able to clear their record sooner under a bill that passed a preliminary House vote Wednesday.

Expungement or erasing a criminal charge from someone's record already exists for nonviolent misdemeanors and a few felony crimes.

The new bill, among other things, proposes to reduce the time a person is required to wait from 10 down to three years in most cases. Sponsors say it would make it easier for people with a record to get jobs and be productive citizens.

"During a job interview, an individual can still be asked about their criminal record. Also, there are licenses and permits that an individual might not be able to obtain if they have a criminal record. There's also the possibility of not being able to get public housing," said Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington.

This bill expands on both the 2012 expungement law and last year's "Ban the Box" bill, which banned most employers from requesting criminal history on an upfront application.