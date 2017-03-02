Wildlife officials recommend fewer moose permits

Fewer people will get a chance to hunt for moose in Vermont this year.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is recommending a total of 80 bulls-only permits for the October hunting archery and regular seasons. That's about half of what was issued last year.

Biologists say the intent is to allow the herd to grow.

The board will set the permits in early April after a series of public meetings later this month.

Click here for more information.