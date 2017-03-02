Report assesses addiction treatment insurance in NH

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State regulators say New Hampshire's largest insurance companies are largely in compliance in covering treatment for alcohol and drug addiction, and are committed to making changes when needed.

The state insurance department began reviewing Anthem, Cigna and Harvard Pilgrim in November 2015 amid a growing opioid crisis and concerns raised by providers and patients about access to treatment services.

In a report released Thursday, officials said the biggest problem for all three companies was their websites, which were deemed difficult for consumers to navigate. The department also had strong concerns about Harvard Pilgrim's oversight of the outside company it uses for behavioral health services.

Since the review began, the companies have taken steps to address a shortage of addiction treatment providers in some parts of the state.

