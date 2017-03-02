Controversial author draws hundreds of protesters at Vt. college

Free speech fueled fierce debate Thursday as hundreds protested at Middlebury College over controversial author Charles Murray. He is speaking on campus about his new book, "Coming Apart." Protesters say he's a white nationalist who doesn't belong on campus.

After three hours of demonstrations on campus with people chanting and protesting, a crowd of about 400 booed Murray as he entered the room, holding signs and yelling at him. College officials then announced the discussion with Murray would be moved to another room and live-streamed to the audience via video.

Murray is most famously known for writing "The Bell Curve," a book published over 20 years ago. It received a lot of media attention and critics called the book racist.

Thursday's visit was sponsored by a student-run group. It will be moderated and students will be able to ask questions. We spoke with the event's moderator who said she doesn't agree with a lot of Murray's views but she believes a lot of her students have misconceptions about Murray.

"The fact of the matter is, is that Charles Murray is part of the never-Trump camp. He's on the Trump blacklist and that's part of the irony for me in seeing the protest directed at him," said Allison Stanger, a professor of international politics and economics.

"I'm very frustrated at the institution," protester Audrey Pan said. "I think asking a white nationalist and someone who believes in eugenicism is very against my views as an individual and also my values. I think they go against the values that Middlebury has also."

"I think that student, faculty and staff responses to him, whether it's walkout, respectful dialog, protest, whatever, it is all part of the free speech process that we are all here for," said Michael Sheridan, an assistant professor of anthropology and African studies.

College President Laurie Patton kicked off the event by telling the crowd that she doesn't agree with many of Murray's views but does encourage free speech.

Middlebury will soon host another controversial speaker; Edward Snowden is scheduled to speak with students in two weeks.