Winter water skiing lands 2 NH men in hot water

LACONIA, N.H. -

A dangerous stunt landed two New Hampshire men in hot water, or cold water depending on how you look at it. The men filmed themselves water skiing from a snowmobile on the partially frozen Lake Winnipesaukee.

Police say the men are lucky to be alive and they are discouraging other daredevils from attempting any cold water stunts. The men were charged with disorderly conduct and could face fines of up to $1,500 each.

