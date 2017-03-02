Car hits Burlington restaurant

A car went through a storefront at the Ethan Allen Plaza on North Avenue in Burlington Thursday.

Fire crews say an elderly woman drove her car into La Boca Pizzeria. She told them she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and went through the storefront window.

Firefighters on the scene said they were looking at the structure of the building.

"We are a little concerned with the structural overhang where the car is under. The building owner and representatives are here onsite now, they are going to do the work shoring up the building making sure it doesn't collapse in any way," Burlington Fire Capt. Patrick Murphy said.

The restaurant was closed at the time and the driver was not hurt.