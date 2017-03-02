Quantcast

Car hits Burlington restaurant - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Car hits Burlington restaurant

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A car went through a storefront at the Ethan Allen Plaza on North Avenue in Burlington Thursday.

Fire crews say an elderly woman drove her car into La Boca Pizzeria. She told them she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and went through the storefront window.

Firefighters on the scene said they were looking at the structure of the building.

"We are a little concerned with the structural overhang where the car is under. The building owner and representatives are here onsite now, they are going to do the work shoring up the building making sure it doesn't collapse in any way," Burlington Fire Capt. Patrick Murphy said.

The restaurant was closed at the time and the driver was not hurt.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.