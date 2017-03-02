Leahy discusses Sessions recusing himself from Russia investigations

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday afternoon that he will recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"My staff recommended recusal. They said since I had involvement with the campaign, I should not be involved with any investigation of the campaign," said Sessions.

The move follows revelations that Sessions met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign. Sessions was a senator at the time and an adviser to candidate Donald Trump. Sessions did not disclose those meetings at his confirmation hearings for attorney general.

"The idea I was part of a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and the Russian government is totally false. That is the question Senator Franken asked me at the hearing," said Sessions.

President Trump says he wasn't aware of any contact between Sessions and the Russian ambassador during his campaign. Earlier, the president was asked if he still had confidence in his attorney general

"Total," said Trump.

And whether Sessions should recuse himself:

"I don't think so at all," said Trump.

Democrats aren't buying it. They say he did not tell the truth while under oath.

"Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

Protestors gathered outside the justice department demanding Sessions resign.

So far, Republicans are not calling for the attorney general to resign, but more and more are joining Democrats in saying that he should not lead any investigations into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"I would recuse myself if I were in his shoes right now, pending his ability to clarify what actually occurred," said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pennsylvania.

"I do think he needs to clarify, and I do think he needs to recuse himself, absolutely," said Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah.

The attorney general is consulting with department of justice lawyers about his role in the Russian investigations.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, both called for Sessions to resign. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, had called for Sessions to recuse himself. Leahy joined us live on "The Channel 3 News at 6 p.m." Thursday.

Reporter Darren Perron: Let's talk about the fact that Attorney General Sessions has recused himself. Does this go far enough?

Sen. Patrick Leahy: He has to recuse himself. I said on the floor of the Senate this morning that it's open and shut-- he has to recuse himself. The directive in the rules of the Department of Justice says he has to recuse himself because of his involvement. Then you add to it his responses to my questions, Senator Franken's questions-- those aren't truthful. But I hope people don't overlook one of the biggest problems here, and that's Russia, a country that doesn't like us, getting involved in our elections. And getting involved in a way that they can work on our news, they can work on our elections. They've done this in the Ukraine, they're trying to do it in Germany. That they are allowed to do this in the United States, our whole Democratic system fails, everybody's hurt, Republicans and Democrats alike.

Reporter Kristin Kelly: Now, at issue here is Sessions' contacts with a Russian ambassador. How common is it for a senator to meet with a Russian ambassador? Have you met with a Russian ambassador?

Sen. Patrick Leahy: This particular Russian, no. It's been years and years since I've seen a Russian ambassador. Meeting with an ambassador of another country by itself is not a problem. The fact is though when it is part of a campaign and the Trump campaign it was obvious that Russia was getting involved, people knew they were getting involved, they were saying they were not involved. Then President Trump said at a press conference the other day, 'I haven't talked to anybody in Russia for years.' But two weeks before, he was bragging about being in the Oval Office talking to Vladimir Putin, who last I looked, is in Russia.

Now the fact is, there has been far too much influence by the Russians. And one, the president's national security advisor had to resign once it was found out. They kept him on as long as nobody knew about it. As soon as they found out, found out he had lied to Vice President Pence-- he's out. Now, Attorney General Sessions has not been truthful about what he's said to myself or others on the Senate Judiciary Committee. That is a problem by itself and he has to come, I believe he has to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath, under oath and describe exactly what happened. But in the meantime, we need somebody to come in from outside, totally independent from the administration and totally independent of the Congress and investigate and tell us, what have the Russians done? How much are they doing? What is the damage? And bigger yet, what is the potential for far greater damage in years to come?

Darren Perron: Senator Patrick Leahy we so appreciate your time tonight.

Sen. Patrick Leahy: Thank you.