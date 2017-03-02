Quantcast

State Police, FBI investigating Cabot Creamery embezzlement case

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There's another probe at a world famous cheesemaker. The FBI is involved in an embezzlement case at Cabot Creamery.

Vermont State Police got the case two weeks ago. Cabot officials say it's an ongoing investigation based on information that Cabot provided to authorities and now federal agents have joined the investigation. The company isn't commenting further. State Police would not tell us who is being investigated or how much money may have been stolen, in part, because they're trying to get a handle on the scope of this alleged embezzlement scheme.

"There is an active investigation that was brought forth to the Vermont State Police and once we started that investigation we had conferred with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and who is at this time has actually assumed the investigation at this point," said Lt. Lance Burnham, Vermont State Police.

This is the second embezzlement investigation at Cabot in two years. Another employee at Cabot's parent company, Agrimark, stole $1 million by buying unnecessary equipment during an expansion project in Waitsfield, selling it and keeping the money.

Cabot officials say there's no timeframe on a resolution in this new investigation.

