Dads can get the baby blues, too

You probably think of moms when you hear about the "Baby Blues," but research shows new dads can suffer from depression, too.
A 2015 study published in the American Journal of Men's Health found more than 13 percent of first-time dads were more depressed during the third trimester.
Experts have some tips for dads to beat the baby blues:
Try to get enough sleep leading up to and after the baby is born.
If you have a history of mental health issues, have a doctor check for paternal postnatal depression.
If you find yourself in difficult situations after the baby is born, ask for help.
