Vermont joins lawsuit against big pharma

Vermont joins lawsuit against big pharma

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont is joining a lawsuit against big pharma.

Among the companies targeted is Mylan Pharmaceuticals, which came under fire after the price of EpiPens skyrocketed.

The attorneys general say the six companies named in the suit illegally conspired to reduce competition for generic drugs and raise the prices on those drugs.

Thirty-nine other states have joined this lawsuit.

