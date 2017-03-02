Quantcast

What to expect at the 2017 Vermont Flower Show - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

What to expect at the 2017 Vermont Flower Show

Posted: Updated:
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

Wednesday, you would have thought spring blooms were just around the corner, but there was a big difference outside Thursday.

But fortunately, you can go inside this weekend for the Vermont Flower Show in Essex Junction.

Sharon Meyer interviewed Ed Burke from the Vermont Flower Show about what to expect this year.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.