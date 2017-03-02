Talking to seniors about giving up the car keys

Officials say it started around 7pm on Main Street.
It is graduation day for the Community College of Vermont.
Cows steal the show at the annual Vermont Dairy Festival in Enosburg Falls.
An open house in Fairlee Saturday on the Newmont Farm.
Hundreds of athletes are competing in the Vermont Special Olympics this weekend. One group of volunteers was on site Saturday to make sure every athlete walks away with a smile.
Bennington residents are reacting to a law signed by Governor Phil Scott that forces companies to pay up for alleged water pollution.
A man died after going unresponsive in the water near Poor Farm Rd. in Alburgh Friday afternoon.
The Fisk Quarry Preserve offers a beautiful view, but a real treasure is right under your step.
