Talking to seniors about giving up the car keys

For many people, driving equals independence. So how can you convince a senior that it's time to give up the car keys?

Just within the last week we've had two incidents involving elderly drivers and scary situations on the road. Vermont State Police arrested an 80-year-old Stowe woman for allegedly going the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Williston. They say Sandra Heath drove 3.5 miles south in the northbound lane before she was stopped. And troopers say she was not having a medical issue. Thursday afternoon, another elderly driver crashed into a pizzeria in Burlington when she confused the brake and gas pedals. Firefighters tell us the driver was more embarrassed than anything else.

Luckily, no one was hurt in either of those incidents. But it does raise the question: when should you or your loved one hang up the keys?

Greg Marchildon from AARP Vermont appeared on "The :30" to talk about this issue and a new program. Watch the video for more.