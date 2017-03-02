Scott urges Vermonters to participate in Town Meeting Day

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, wants you to take part in Town Meeting Day.

Scott highlighted a statistic from the secretary of state suggesting only about 13 percent of Vermonters take part in Town Meeting Day. He says if more joined in on the state tradition, a tighter lid could be kept on ever-rising property taxes.

Scott asked lawmakers to require a cap on all budgets at current levels and they said "no." He's not bringing the same request to voters this Tuesday.

"Because you wouldn't have it consistently throughout Vermont, There would be some who would vote in favor, some who would vote them down. What I was asking for was for everyone to level-fund," said Scott.

Scott says he hasn't determined yet if he will vote for the school budget in his hometown.

The governor's budget plan released earlier this year relies heavily on schools capping costs. That's unlikely to happen but the governor insists savings can be found elsewhere.

Key lawmakers continue to say the governor's budget was never balanced.