Was a Middlesex principal ousted?

A principal has left a Vermont school and it's not clear why.

Adam Rosen declined to comment but here's what we do know:

Rosen will continue getting paid this year, but won't return to Rumney Elementary in Middlesex.

He cited personal and professional reasons in a letter, but in our investigation, it appears issues surrounding school climate contributed to the leadership change.

Rumney parent Kevin Stephani says his children have experienced bullying, harrasment and unequal discipline.

"It is a great school that has done wonderful things for our kids and this is sort of one stain, that is a stubborn one, but we're going to work towards making it a lot better," said Stephani.

Stephani says he made multiple complaints about bullying and harassment over a couple of years with no action from the administration. He says nearly a dozen parents had similar issues. The principal's resignation comes after parents asked the supervisory union to look into the issue.

Recent school newsletters indicate bullying is a schoolwide issue and that socioeconomic status, race, culture and learning differences seem to be tied to who gets picked on.

The superintendent says he cannot say much about the change, given it's a personnel matter.

An interim principal is in control of the school until a permanent replacement can be found.