Barre police: Driver involved in fatal crash was huffing inhalants

BARRE, Vt. -

Police now say it was huffing, not a stuck floor mat that led to a fatal crash in Barre last Friday.

Jon Stone will be charged with gross negligent operation in Washington County Court Friday.

Police say he huffed inhalants just before crossing three oncoming lanes of traffic along Main Street in Barre striking three people once he hit the sidewalk.

One pedestrian, Brian Harris, died from his injuries.

Earlier in the investigation, Stone allegedly told police a stuck floor mat was to blame for the crash.

