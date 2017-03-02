A sign of chaos in Montpelier?

Vermont lawmakers are dealing with a $50 million-$70 million budget gap and then the possibility of tens of millions more because of cuts proposed by President Trump. Making government work in the face of challenges like that is what elected officials are at the Statehouse to do. But there are questions about whether dysfunction will prevent the government from getting the job done for you. And experts say a little split between governor and his top staffer could be a big deal.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Do you feel that few journalists understand the issues as your chief of staff suggested on Facebook?

Gov. Phil Scott/R-Vermont: I think you all understand the issues very well.

That was Governor Scott at a news conference last week distancing himself from his right-hand man.

Gov. Phil Scott: We may, we may differ on that.

Kyle Midura: Jason [Gibbs], care to comment?

Jason Gibbs: No.

Gibbs the governor's chief of staff. And the question was about whether Governor Scott supported this Gibbs jumping into a Facebook fray when constituents called out the governor for standing against President Trump's travel ban. Gibbs tried to calm critics by blaming the Vermont media. His post was lengthy and at times in all caps.

What's got power brokers in Montpelier talking now is not just that Gibbs blamed the media, but also that the governor called him out publicly.

Reporter Kristin Kelly: For a chief of staff to be on a different page from the governor?

Mike Smith/Republican political analyst: It's rare.

Smith is now a radio host on WDEV but he served in top jobs in the Douglas administration. Smith says the split could be a sign of deeper dysfunction in the Scott administration.

"In any sort of organization if you're going in different directions, it does look like chaos," Smith said. "If it keeps going on then you have an issue and you have an administration that you have to question what's going on."

"It's not about inaccuracies, it's about the level of detail," Gibbs said.

Gibbs stood by his social media commentary after that news conference, urging reporters to provide deeper coverage. But at the same time, he admitted the governor wasn't happy.

"I think he would have preferred I keep my opinion to myself," Gibbs said.

"To blame the media is not helpful to... his principal, the governor," said Steve Terry, a Democratic political analyst.

Terry sees trouble ahead. There is grumbling from all corners that lawmakers have been distracted. One example-- a lengthy recount for one House seat which didn't change the election outcome. And in the Senate by knocking down Scott's controversial education plan. And now there are deep divisions over the budget.

"We are headed toward an explosion in the Legislature," Terry said.

With new legislative leaders trying to get into their groove and a brand new team in the governor's office, experts say there are signs that there's a risk for all Vermonters who rely on public servants to do their jobs.

Kristin Kelly: What is at stake for regular Vermonters when there is dysfunction?

Mike Smith: Well, you want a government that operates efficiently and effectively, and operating efficiently and effectively means not wasting your taxpayer dollars and making sure you get the services you want in the way that you want it-- in the most efficient and effective way. That's what's at stake.

Governor Scott tells us he and his team are focused on building the economy and that: "I'm proud of our entire team, and the progress we've made as we move my agenda forward. The team is talented, passionate and dedicated. To read anything more into this-- anything at all-- would be inaccurate."

The governor also plans to talk about how his administration is doing in a live interview in the coming days.