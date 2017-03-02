Community divided over name of new Vt. gay bar

Some members of the trans community are not happy about the name of a new gay bar set to open in Winooski. The Pride Center of Vermont would not allow WCAX News to bring our cameras inside the public meeting, but we sat in and listened and the discussion got heated.

It's a bar meant to unify and it's doing just the opposite.

"It's a hate name," said Dusti Parker.

The oak45 wine bar in Winooski is rebranding as a gay bar called Mister Sister.

Parker has been a trans woman and advocate for 28 years. She says the name is hurtful to the trans community.

"I marched back in the early '80s, late '70s when those words and names were thrown out. I had sticks and stones stabbed. I was beat. That name was there. Do I want to see that name up on the sign? What does that bring back," said Parker.

Another trans woman who did not wish to be identified or have her face on camera is upset by the name.

"I would not feel welcome going to that bar and definitely would not feel safe," she said.

The debate in the community prompted the Pride Center of Vermont to host a town hall to address the issue Thursday night. The mood was mixed; there were smiles and empathy but some people stormed out after disagreeing about how to move forward.

"It's offensive, because first of all, it's exclusionary because it's Mister Sister, and not everybody identifies in a binary way as male or female and some people have used it as a way to mock transgender woman," said Josie Leavitt, Pride Center of Vermont.

Mister Sister is scheduled to open March 10. It would be the only gay bar in the state of Vermont since 135 Pearl closed in Burlington over 10 years ago.

The owner of the bar, Craig McGaughan, identifies as a gay man. He released a statement that says, in part: "I have chosen to name my new business Mister Sister specifically for its inclusiveness. Like all names, Mister Sister will have different associations and interpretations and will be perceived differently by each individual. A small part of our community has chosen to attack me for this in a way that has felt extremely divisive in a time when it has never been more important to support the LGBTQ community."

The board of directors of the Pride Center left midmeeting and came back in to formally announce the organization is against the bar's name. The conversation ended with the group promising to devote more support to the trans community.

"We want a gay bar here," said Vini Emery. "I'd love to see the name change but at this point, it's deeper than that and we have to be having a conversation."

The owner was not at the meeting but a representative from the bar was. She affirmed that the name will not change.

Related Stories:

2 LGBT group board members resign over gay bar name

Name of new gay bar stirs controversy

Winooski's Oak 45 to reopen as new gay bar