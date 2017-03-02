UVM IceCats are ready for Maine

The UVM men's hockey team begin its run in the Hockey East Tournament Friday night. The Cats host Maine in a best two out of three first round series.

This is the second time in the last three seasons that the Cats have hosted the Blackbears in a best-of-three first round series. UVM won that series two years ago thanks to Jonathan Turk's overtime game winner in the decisive third game of the series.

Catamount fans can expect this series to be just as tightly contested even though the Cats outscored Maine 8-4 during their series back in November.

"They're (Maine) putting up more offense then they were in the first half," UVM head coach, Kevin Sneddon said. "They've got some dangerous forwards, some defenseman that can play pretty well on the back of the blue line. We remember back,night two against Maine here. We thought we played extremely well, had to fight back in it to tie it and I think McGovern had 45 saves or something like that, so he played extremely well against us last time."

"They're not going to be easy games and even earlier this year when they came here, they were close, tight games," UVM forward, Brady Shaw said. "We just have to be more physical, faster and I think we have a little bit more skill."